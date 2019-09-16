Short Interest in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expands By 5.6%

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 6,251,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 348,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 588,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.93. 12,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

