Short Interest in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Increases By 7.2%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,382,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 21,820,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.34. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

