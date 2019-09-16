Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 10.9%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,041,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 3,642,500 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,611,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $516,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

