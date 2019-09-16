Short Interest in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expands By 9.3%

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $19.80.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.