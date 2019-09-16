Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increases By 12.5%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 9,152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 3,366,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,800. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

