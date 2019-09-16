ShowHand (HAND) Trading 61.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $35,167.00 and approximately $7,437.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 61.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00198773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020126 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

