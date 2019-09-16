Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Silgan worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,188,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $21,557,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 64.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 468,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 183,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $29.49. 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

