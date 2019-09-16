Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director New Pacific Holdings Corp. Sells 50,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$268,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,871.80.

New Pacific Holdings Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.69, for a total value of C$284,570.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$292,545.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$157,539.00.

On Friday, August 16th, New Pacific Holdings Corp. sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,869.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$5.48. 595,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of $899.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

