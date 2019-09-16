Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Cut by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 831,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 29,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

