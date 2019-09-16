SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SkyWest by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 511.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 78,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SkyWest by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 554,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. 7,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

