SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $130,826.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $130,826.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,197.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.57 or 0.01889698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.97 or 0.02982808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00696469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00725726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00470518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009005 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

