Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 263,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.