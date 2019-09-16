Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. 33,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $115.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

