Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $91,408.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00074637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00351991 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006977 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.