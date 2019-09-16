Soma (SCT) Price Hits $0.0408

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. Soma has a market cap of $398,781.00 and approximately $754,462.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soma has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00139207 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,244.52 or 0.99809661 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

