Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

