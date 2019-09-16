Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.64. 254,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

