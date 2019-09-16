Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.13, for a total value of $25,313,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,700 shares of company stock valued at $145,335,349. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $523.63. 15,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,520. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $555.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.