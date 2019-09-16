Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 8,090 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.