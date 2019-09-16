Southport Management L.L.C. Sells 6,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Southport Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 8.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 514,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.