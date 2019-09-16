Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the company rewarded $2.3 billion to its shareholders. Continuing its pro-investor approach, in May 2019, the carrier's board increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 18 cents per share and cleared a new buyback program. Passenger revenue growth (up 2.9% in the first half of 2019), despite the MAX groundings, is an added positive. The airline’s unit revenue guidance for third-quarter 2019 is also upbeat. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest have outperformed its industry so far this year. However, non-fuel unit costs are rising due to the MAX groundings and might limit bottom-line growth. Fuel-efficiency is also being hampered with the company's most fuel-efficient aircraft remaining grounded.”

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 188,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,048 shares of the airline’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $2,635,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,125,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.