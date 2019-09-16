Spark New Zealand Ltd (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

