SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 74.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.40. 37,747,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,736,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.05.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

