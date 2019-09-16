Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $904.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 760,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $65.35.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,824,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

