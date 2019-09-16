Springowl Associates LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Symantec accounts for approximately 0.4% of Springowl Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 40.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of SYMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 167,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,558. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

