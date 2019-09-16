Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.75

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 5,899,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,116,569.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 406,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 296,242 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

