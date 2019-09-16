Sprott Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $271,668.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.30. 57,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,170. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

