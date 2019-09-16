Sprott Inc. Grows Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,574,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 263,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.52. 22,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,889. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

