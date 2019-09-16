Sprott Inc. Has $13.77 Million Position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,090 shares during the quarter. MAG Silver makes up about 3.3% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 1.34% of MAG Silver worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 268.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,671,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.6% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,608,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 798,570 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 501,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 450,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 339,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,587. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

