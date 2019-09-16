Sprott Inc. Has $9.46 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,126 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up about 2.2% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 285,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 186,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,661. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

