Sprott Inc. Increases Holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD Inc has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. Research analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

