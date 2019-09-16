Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $8,540,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 704,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 226,286 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. 5,538,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $189,815.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $28,972.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

