Sprott Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic accounts for about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.71. 26,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,583. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

