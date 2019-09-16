Sprott Inc. Trims Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,169 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 217.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $597,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 1,324,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,942. New Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

