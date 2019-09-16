Spyglass Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 4.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG traded up $12.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $800.34. 28,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.33. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $849.90, for a total value of $3,732,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,756,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,559 shares of company stock worth $125,535,353. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $709.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.