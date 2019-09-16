SRB Corp Cuts Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.00. 92,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

