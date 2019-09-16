SRB Corp Has $561,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SRB Corp decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

