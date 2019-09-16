SRB Corp Invests $505,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.84. 33,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,275. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.