SRB Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,158,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after buying an additional 148,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,092,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

