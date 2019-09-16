SRB Corp Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,370,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.67. 395,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.18.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

