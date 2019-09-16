SRB Corp Purchases New Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $6.26 on Monday, reaching $85.65. 809,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

