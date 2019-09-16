SRB Corp Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SRB Corp lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. 3,405,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

