SRB Corp Sells 4,105 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

SRB Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,926. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,500. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

