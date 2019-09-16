STA Wealth Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 77,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 589,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.83. 3,715,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,790,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

