STA Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,847,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 303,994 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,289,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,494,000 after acquiring an additional 183,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 569,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.