STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 99,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

ABTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 5,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,614. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $743.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $58,781.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $53,796.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,891.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,925. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

