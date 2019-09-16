STA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,433,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 137,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tribune by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Tribune in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,641. Tribune has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Tribune’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

