Stakenet (XSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Stakenet has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00884176 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,716,423 coins and its circulating supply is 87,902,491 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

