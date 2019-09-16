Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), approximately 624,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.27.

About Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

