Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 43,903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,855. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

